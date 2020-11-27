SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s traded shares stood at 411,251 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.25, to imply an increase of 7.76% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The WORX share’s 52-week high remains $14.88, putting it -1090.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +20% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1. The company has a valuation of $12.33 Million, with an average of 549.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for SCWorx Corp. (WORX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WORX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 61.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

SCWorx Corp. insiders hold 22.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.8% of the shares at 2.3% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Mar 30 this year, the company held over 21.3 Thousand shares (or 0.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.93 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.84 Thousand shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 43920, these shares were worth $46.89 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SCWorx Corp. (WORX) shares. Going by data provided on 43920, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 19,340 shares. This is just over 0.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43.52 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.51 Thousand, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about $30.4 Thousand.

