Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s traded shares stood at 41,056,923 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.8, to imply an increase of 3.14% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The IDEX share’s 52-week high remains $4.75, putting it -69.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +90% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $660.76 Million, with an average of 128.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IDEX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

After registering a 3.14% upside on the day, Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.75-4 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 40.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 134.71%, and 218.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 229.15%. Short interest in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) saw shorts transact 21.27 Million shares and set a 1.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 78.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IDEX is trading +78.57% off suggested target high and 78.57% from its likely low.

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -135.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Ideanomics, Inc. insiders hold 18.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.68% of the shares at 5.76% float percentage. In total, 52 institutions holds shares in the company, led by M&T Bank. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.94 Million shares (or 1.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.67 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 2.22 Million shares, or about 0.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $2.02 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF holds roughly 226,750 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $184.98 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 126.16 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $102.92 Thousand.

