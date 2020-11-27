Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s traded shares stood at 5,591,355 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.32, to imply a decline of -11.25% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The HJLI share’s 52-week high remains $0.85, putting it -165.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.211. The company has a valuation of $17.43 Million, with an average of 1.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (HJLI), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HJLI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.05.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) trade information

After registering a -11.25% downside on the day, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (HJLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.3942 this Monday, Nov 23, jumping 19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.39%, and -8.25% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -41.95%. Short interest in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) saw shorts transact 1.26 Million shares and set a 0.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.1, implying an increase of 556.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.1 and $2.1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HJLI is trading +556.25% off suggested target high and 556.25% from its likely low.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (HJLI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -39.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 72.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s Major holders

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. insiders hold 3.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.7% of the shares at 6.97% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 128.76 Thousand shares (or 0.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.75 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC with 40Thousand shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $17.32 Thousand.

