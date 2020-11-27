Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s traded shares stood at 1,679,757 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.15, to imply an increase of 4.67% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The EBON share’s 52-week high remains $14.95, putting it -190.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.8. The company has a valuation of $674.83 Million, with an average of 1.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 914.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EBON a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

Ebang International Holdings Inc. insiders hold 11.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.59% of the shares at 0.67% float percentage. In total, 12 institutions holds shares in the company, led by CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 151.89 Thousand shares (or 0.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Squarepoint Ops LLC with 55.44 Thousand shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $578.22 Thousand.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 151,888 shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 42.25 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $257.74 Thousand.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“