Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s traded shares stood at 7,033,430 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.94, to imply an increase of 0.78% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The BORR share’s 52-week high remains $9.12, putting it -870.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.243. The company has a valuation of $171.68 Million, with an average of 6.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Borr Drilling Limited (BORR), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give BORR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.32.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

After registering a 0.78% upside on the day, Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.08 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 13.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 50.25%, and 117.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -89.66%. Short interest in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) saw shorts transact 2.78 Million shares and set a 0.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.29, implying an increase of 37.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.33 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BORR is trading +219.15% off suggested target high and -64.89% from its likely low.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Borr Drilling Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) shares are +51.12% up over the last 6 months. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.5% this quarter before jumping 60.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 7.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $83.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending December 01, 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $82.7 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $102.7 Million for this quarter and $92.9 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -18.7% before falling -11% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 41.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Borr Drilling Limited insiders hold 13.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.7% of the shares at 53.12% float percentage. In total, 46 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Artemis Investment Management LLP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 11.36 Million shares (or 4.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.25 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lodbrok Capital, LLP with 3.58 Million shares, or about 1.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.97 Million.

We also have Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund holds roughly 2,120,800 shares. This is just over 0.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.9 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.29 Million, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about $1.15 Million.

