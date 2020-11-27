Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s traded shares stood at 4,450,281 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.74, to imply a decline of -3.37% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The WWR share’s 52-week high remains $14.5, putting it -152.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +95.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $109.19 Million, with an average of 15.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WWR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) trade information

After registering a -3.37% downside on the day, Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.86-1 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 16.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.77%, and 43.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 172.04%. Short interest in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) saw shorts transact 1.18 Million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $150, implying an increase of 2513.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $150 and $150 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WWR is trading +2513.24% off suggested target high and 2513.24% from its likely low.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 54.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 86% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s Major holders

Westwater Resources, Inc. insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.65% of the shares at 0.65% float percentage. In total, 20 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jane Street Group, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 39.48 Thousand shares (or 0.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $99.1 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 25.35 Thousand shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $63.64 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock holds roughly 39,293 shares. This is just over 0.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $75.05 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5Thousand, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about $11.75 Thousand.

