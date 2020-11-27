Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s traded shares stood at 1,960,415 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.07, to imply a decline of -3.59% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The WPG share’s 52-week high remains $4.24, putting it -296.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.49. The company has a valuation of $202.09 Million, with an average of 10.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG), translating to a mean rating of 3.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WPG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.23.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) trade information

After registering a -3.59% downside on the day, Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.45 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 25.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.2%, and 75.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.51%. Short interest in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) saw shorts transact 51.2 Million shares and set a 10.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.88, implying a decline of-17.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.75 and $1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WPG is trading -6.54% off suggested target high and -29.91% from its likely low.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $129.53 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $124.19 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $170.02 Million for this quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -23.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -112.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s Major holders

Washington Prime Group Inc. insiders hold 1.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.17% of the shares at 60.85% float percentage. In total, 222 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 19.93 Million shares (or 10.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.91 Million shares, or about 10.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $12.89 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 11,479,167 shares. This is just over 6.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.72 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.4 Million, or 4.48% of the shares, all valued at about $6.17 Million.

