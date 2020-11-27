Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s traded shares stood at 2,671,419 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.9. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.53, to imply a decline of -1.12% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The WTRH share’s 52-week high remains $5.85, putting it -65.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +92.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $391.82 Million, with an average of 7.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WTRH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.04.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) trade information

After registering a -1.12% downside on the day, Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.10-1 this Monday, Nov 23, jumping 13.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.18%, and 16.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 996.27%. Short interest in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) saw shorts transact 10.3 Million shares and set a 3.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.7, implying an increase of 61.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.8 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WTRH is trading +98.3% off suggested target high and 7.65% from its likely low.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Waitr Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) shares are +42.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -113.91% against 9%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 114.3% this quarter before jumping 233.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $51.08 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $55.55 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $43.1 Million for this quarter and $43.17 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.5% before jumping 28.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -84.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s Major holders

Waitr Holdings Inc. insiders hold 11.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.16% of the shares at 51.23% float percentage. In total, 140 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Luxor Capital Group, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 10.17 Million shares (or 9.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.76 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.24 Million shares, or about 4.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $16.88 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,136,937 shares. This is just over 1.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.62 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.68 Million, or 1.52% of the shares, all valued at about $5.42 Million.

