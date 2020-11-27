Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s traded shares stood at 15,353,777 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.07, to imply an increase of 1.01% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The VTRS share’s 52-week high remains $23.11, putting it -35.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.75. The company has a valuation of $20.52 Billion, with an average of 31.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Viatris Inc. (VTRS), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VTRS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $1.34.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.53, implying an increase of 26.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VTRS is trading +58.17% off suggested target high and -6.27% from its likely low.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Viatris Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Viatris Inc. (VTRS) shares are 0% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.3% against -5.4%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -4.3% this quarter before jumping 5.6% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 9.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $4.15 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.33 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.19 Billion for this quarter and $2.62 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30% before jumping 65.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.55% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 6.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.3% annually.

