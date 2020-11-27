Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s traded shares stood at 2,309,810 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.52, to imply a decline of -4.02% or -$0.65 in intraday trading. The VLDR share’s 52-week high remains $25.15, putting it -62.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.11. The company has a valuation of $2.62 Billion, with an average of 2.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VLDR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.12.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) trade information

After registering a -4.02% downside on the day, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.50- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 11.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.39%, and 17.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.31%. Short interest in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) saw shorts transact 2.92 Million shares and set a 1.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24, implying an increase of 54.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VLDR is trading +80.41% off suggested target high and 35.31% from its likely low.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -439.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“