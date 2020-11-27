UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s traded shares stood at 7,326,122 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.65, to imply a decline of -4.32% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The TIGR share’s 52-week high remains $7.6, putting it -14.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.03. The company has a valuation of $937.58 Million, with an average of 3.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 904.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TIGR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

After registering a -4.32% downside on the day, UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.41-1 this Monday, Nov 23, jumping 10.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.91%, and 31.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 87.32%. Short interest in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) saw shorts transact 122.07 Million shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.7, implying an increase of 0.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.7 and $6.7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TIGR is trading +0.75% off suggested target high and 0.75% from its likely low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 82.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

UP Fintech Holding Limited insiders hold 2.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.18% of the shares at 4.28% float percentage. In total, 31 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.4 Million shares (or 10.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.64 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 913.52 Thousand shares, or about 7.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $4.33 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 49,154 shares. This is just over 0.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $223.65 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36.58 Thousand, or 0.28% of the shares, all valued at about $166.44 Thousand.

