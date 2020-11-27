Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s traded shares stood at 3,753,874 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.55, to imply a decline of -2.13% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The TNXP share’s 52-week high remains $2.46, putting it -347.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $86.44 Million, with an average of 5.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TNXP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.1.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

After registering a -2.13% downside on the day, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.6 this Monday, Nov 23, jumping 8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.4%, and -17.19% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -52.82%. Short interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw shorts transact 791.48 Million shares and set a 137.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying an increase of 445.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TNXP is trading +445.45% off suggested target high and 445.45% from its likely low.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 92.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. insiders hold 0.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.61% of the shares at 4.61% float percentage. In total, 45 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.47 Million shares (or 0.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.24 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 717.71 Thousand shares, or about 0.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $602.88 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 383,084 shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $233.87 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 204.57 Thousand, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about $181.08 Thousand.

