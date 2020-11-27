Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s traded shares stood at 5,630,185 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.49, to imply an increase of 0.27% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The TLRY share’s 52-week high remains $22.95, putting it -206.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.43. The company has a valuation of $1.01 Billion, with an average of 23.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Tilray, Inc. (TLRY), translating to a mean rating of 3.2. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give TLRY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.15.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

After registering a 0.27% upside on the day, Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.18-7 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 7.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.86%, and 35.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.66%. Short interest in Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw shorts transact 29.37 Million shares and set a 2.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.06, implying an increase of 20.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.77 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TLRY is trading +100.27% off suggested target high and -36.32% from its likely low.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tilray, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) shares are -24.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.38% against 15.4%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 93% this quarter before jumping 90.2% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 25.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $55.73 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $63.06 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $46.94 Million for this quarter and $52.1 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.7% before jumping 21% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -291.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4.2% annually.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Tilray, Inc. insiders hold 16.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.02% of the shares at 19.25% float percentage. In total, 198 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.47 Million shares (or 4.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 2.36 Million shares, or about 1.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $11.44 Million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 3,204,024 shares. This is just over 2.4% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 214.4 Thousand, or 0.16% of the shares, all valued at about $1.22 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“