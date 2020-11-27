Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s traded shares stood at 7,390,171 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.99, to imply a decline of -9.13% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The TANH share’s 52-week high remains $3.65, putting it -83.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.81. The company has a valuation of $57.49 Million, with an average of 17.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TANH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

After registering a -9.13% downside on the day, Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.31 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 39.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -43.63%, and -24.91% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 9.94%. Short interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) saw shorts transact 864.36 Million shares and set a 320.13 days time to cover.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -21.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -418.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

Tantech Holdings Ltd insiders hold 40.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.9% of the shares at 3.2% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 393.75 Thousand shares (or 1.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $980.44 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 95.86 Thousand shares, or about 0.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $238.7 Thousand.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“