Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE)’s traded shares stood at 11,424,497 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.94, to imply a decline of -5.26% or -$1.94 in intraday trading. The SBE share’s 52-week high remains $42.3, putting it -21.06% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.38. The company has a valuation of $1.37 Billion, with an average of 12.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SBE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) trade information

After registering a -5.26% downside on the day, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $42.30- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 17.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 77.54%, and 123.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 256.53%. Short interest in Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) saw shorts transact 2.41 Million shares and set a 0.64 days time to cover.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE)’s Major holders

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation insiders hold 1.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.2% of the shares at 51.72% float percentage. In total, 63 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.14 Million shares (or 6.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.4 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Governors Lane LP with 961.49 Thousand shares, or about 3.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $15Million.

