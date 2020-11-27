Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s traded shares stood at 2,990,300 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.69, to imply an increase of 2.89% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The SUNW share’s 52-week high remains $8.5, putting it -49.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +94.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $93.48 Million, with an average of 12.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SUNW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.05.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) trade information

After registering a 2.89% upside on the day, Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.00-2 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 28.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.91%, and 97.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 355.29%. Short interest in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) saw shorts transact 806.98 Million shares and set a 55.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.8, implying a decline of-85.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.8 and $0.8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SUNW is trading -85.94% off suggested target high and -85.94% from its likely low.

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sunworks, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) shares are +1128.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -61.35% against 12.8%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 91.5% this quarter before jumping 91.7% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -20.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $13.2 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.6 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.36 Million for this quarter and $12.36 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -8.1% before jumping 10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -28.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s Major holders

Sunworks, Inc. insiders hold 0.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.95% of the shares at 2.97% float percentage. In total, 16 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Creative Planning. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 218.32 Thousand shares (or 1.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $554.53 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 72.16 Thousand shares, or about 0.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $183.28 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 35,817 shares. This is just over 0.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.85 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.67 Thousand, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about $4.83 Thousand.

