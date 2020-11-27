Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s traded shares stood at 106,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.31, to imply an increase of 10.75% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The SNDL share’s 52-week high remains $3.88, putting it -1151.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.138. The company has a valuation of $136.44 Million, with an average of 191.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 79.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL), translating to a mean rating of 3.2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SNDL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.06.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

After registering a 10.75% upside on the day, Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.35 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 10.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.67%, and 83.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -89.63%. Short interest in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) saw shorts transact 39.94 Million shares and set a 0.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.3, implying a decline of-3.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.2 and $0.4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNDL is trading +29.03% off suggested target high and -35.48% from its likely low.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sundial Growers Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) shares are -67.1% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -88.33% against 15.4%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 94.1% this quarter before jumping 80% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -1.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $11.72 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.19 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.86 Million for this quarter and $22.42 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -26.1% before falling -36.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -275.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Sundial Growers Inc. insiders hold 2.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.32% of the shares at 5.47% float percentage. In total, 34 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 13.02 Million shares (or 12.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 3.95 Million shares, or about 3.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $949.86 Thousand.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 7,312,453 shares. This is just over 6.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 430.14 Thousand, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about $61.72 Thousand.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“