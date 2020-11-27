Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s traded shares stood at 1,485,869 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.94, to imply an increase of 0.82% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The TTCF share’s 52-week high remains $27.2, putting it -70.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.33. The company has a valuation of $1.04 Billion, with an average of 2.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TTCF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.03.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) trade information

After registering a 0.82% upside on the day, Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.40- this Monday, Nov 23, jumping 8.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.29%, and -17.07% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 56.12%. Short interest in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) saw shorts transact 1.47 Million shares and set a 0.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26, implying an increase of 63.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TTCF is trading +63.11% off suggested target high and 63.11% from its likely low.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -169.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

