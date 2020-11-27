Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s traded shares stood at 12,725,228 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.47, to imply an increase of 7.3% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The AIHS share’s 52-week high remains $2.35, putting it -59.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $64.23 Million, with an average of 4.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AIHS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information

After registering a 7.3% upside on the day, Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.7487 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 15.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 37.38%, and 26.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 119.4%. Short interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) saw shorts transact 548.09 Million shares and set a 86.18 days time to cover.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -145.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders

Senmiao Technology Limited insiders hold 32.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.68% of the shares at 1.01% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Advisers, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 121.7 Thousand shares (or 0.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $74.24 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 63.97 Thousand shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $39.02 Thousand.

