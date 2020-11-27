Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s traded shares stood at 5,309,856 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.09, to imply an increase of 1.15% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The LU share’s 52-week high remains $20.17, putting it -43.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +17.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.56. The company has a valuation of $34.35 Billion, with an average of 9.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.53 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.14.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -2.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

