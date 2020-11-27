KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s traded shares stood at 3,517,730 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $60.5, to imply a decline of -5.59% or -$3.58 in intraday trading. The BEKE share’s 52-week high remains $79.4, putting it -31.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.79. The company has a valuation of $69.17 Billion, with an average of 6.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BEKE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.13.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -69.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.51% annually.

