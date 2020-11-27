Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s traded shares stood at 7,639,018 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.66, to imply a decline of -5.79% or -$0.84 in intraday trading. The KNDI share’s 52-week high remains $17.45, putting it -27.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.17. The company has a valuation of $996.72 Million, with an average of 39.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KNDI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.08.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) trade information

After registering a -5.79% downside on the day, Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.45- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 19.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.81%, and 102.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 196.09%. Short interest in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) saw shorts transact 7.86 Million shares and set a 0.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.38, implying a decline of-82.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.38 and $2.38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KNDI is trading -82.58% off suggested target high and -82.58% from its likely low.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -23.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s Major holders

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. insiders hold 18.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.29% of the shares at 6.49% float percentage. In total, 54 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.1 Million shares (or 4.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 306.76 Thousand shares, or about 0.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.9 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 3,346,661 shares. This is just over 5.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.95 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 140.96 Thousand, or 0.22% of the shares, all valued at about $882.4 Thousand.

