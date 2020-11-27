GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s traded shares stood at 5,583,972 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $62.3, to imply a decline of -4.27% or -$2.78 in intraday trading. The GSX share’s 52-week high remains $141.78, putting it -127.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.15. The company has a valuation of $14.87 Billion, with an average of 6.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX), translating to a mean rating of 3.3. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give GSX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.14.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) trade information

After registering a -4.27% downside on the day, GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $71.78- this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 13.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.4%, and -7.24% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 185%. Short interest in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) saw shorts transact 32.08 Million shares and set a 7.69 days time to cover.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GSX Techedu Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) shares are +98.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 123.53% against 10.2%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -227.3% this quarter before falling -76.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 255.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $332.22 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $416.85 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $132.38 Million for this quarter and $1.3 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 151% before falling -67.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -229.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

