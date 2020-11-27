CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s traded shares stood at 1,504,151 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.58, to imply an increase of 2.79% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The CASI share’s 52-week high remains $3.34, putting it -29.46% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $319.78 Million, with an average of 519.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 406.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CASI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.07.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) trade information

After registering a 2.79% upside on the day, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.97-1 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 13.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.63%, and 45.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.5%. Short interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) saw shorts transact 1.84 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.25, implying an increase of 64.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CASI is trading +93.8% off suggested target high and 35.66% from its likely low.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) shares are -2.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -26.19% against 15.8%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.7% this quarter before jumping 22.2% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 254.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $4.45 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.1 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.34 Million for this quarter and $3.41 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 231.1% before jumping 20.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -48% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s Major holders

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 42.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.1% of the shares at 56.06% float percentage. In total, 94 institutions holds shares in the company, led by IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.97 Million shares (or 6.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.2 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 6.9 Million shares, or about 5.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $10.56 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 6,900,000 shares. This is just over 5.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.32 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.47 Million, or 1.18% of the shares, all valued at about $3.67 Million.

