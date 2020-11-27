Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS)’s traded shares stood at 1,165,640 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.37, to imply a decline of -0.73% or $0 in intraday trading. The SENS share’s 52-week high remains $1.78, putting it -381.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +5.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $90.63 Million, with an average of 2.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SENS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.09.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) trade information

After registering a -0.73% downside on the day, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.38 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 2.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.81%, and 0.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.67%. Short interest in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) saw shorts transact 23.17 Million shares and set a 16.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.88, implying an increase of 137.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.4 and $1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SENS is trading +170.27% off suggested target high and 8.11% from its likely low.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Senseonics Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) shares are -20.72% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -29.51% against 4.4%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50% this quarter before jumping 71.4% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -83.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $2.49 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.44 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.95 Million for this quarter and $880Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -72.2% before jumping 63.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -2.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 32.1% annually.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS)’s Major holders

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 51.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.46% of the shares at 50.21% float percentage. In total, 110 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 14.56 Million shares (or 5.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.64 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 14.15 Million shares, or about 5.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $5.48 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,827,947 shares. This is just over 1.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.88 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.12 Million, or 0.86% of the shares, all valued at about $825.78 Thousand.

