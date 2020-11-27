Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s traded shares stood at 1,711,812 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.16, to imply a decline of -0.41% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The SBH share’s 52-week high remains $19.23, putting it -58.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.28. The company has a valuation of $1.37 Billion, with an average of 2.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH), translating to a mean rating of 3.1. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SBH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.47.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) trade information

After registering a -0.41% downside on the day, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.67- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 4.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.75%, and 29.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.37%. Short interest in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) saw shorts transact 22.68 Million shares and set a 9.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.14, implying a decline of-0.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SBH is trading +31.58% off suggested target high and -25.99% from its likely low.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 19.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.6% annually.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s Major holders

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 1.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 119.14% of the shares at 120.54% float percentage. In total, 295 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 19.81 Million shares (or 17.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $172.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 16.93 Million shares, or about 15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $147.1 Million.

We also have Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd holds roughly 8,140,722 shares. This is just over 7.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.91 Million, or 6.12% of the shares, all valued at about $57.85 Million.

