Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP)’s traded shares stood at 2,108,023 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.15, to imply a decline of -12.4% or -$1.72 in intraday trading. The RVP share’s 52-week high remains $14.4, putting it -18.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +92.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.97. The company has a valuation of $410.87 Million, with an average of 1.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 665.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RVP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) trade information

After registering a -12.4% downside on the day, Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.40- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 15.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.12%, and 41.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 710%. Short interest in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) saw shorts transact 2.48 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 219.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP)’s Major holders

Retractable Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 60.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.23% of the shares at 56.45% float percentage. In total, 81 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.61 Million shares (or 4.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 957.35 Thousand shares, or about 2.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $6.38 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 435,641 shares. This is just over 1.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.06 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 287.35 Thousand, or 0.87% of the shares, all valued at about $1.91 Million.

