Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s traded shares stood at 1,235,063 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1, to imply an increase of 7.53% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The PT share’s 52-week high remains $3.28, putting it -228% down since that peak but still an impressive +27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.73. The company has a valuation of $43.14 Million, with an average of 351.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 194.95 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) trade information

After registering a 7.53% upside on the day, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.05 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 4.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.66%, and -14.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.05%. Short interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) saw shorts transact 421.27 Million shares and set a 2.16 days time to cover.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Major holders

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited insiders hold 10.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.39% of the shares at 0.43% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 72.48 Thousand shares (or 1.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.86 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 33.59 Thousand shares, or about 0.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $30.52 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 7,937 shares. This is just over 0.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.51 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.08 Thousand, or 0.14% of the shares, all valued at about $5.52 Thousand.

