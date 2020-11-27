ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s traded shares stood at 1,091,149 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.95, to imply an increase of 1.04% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The OBSV share’s 52-week high remains $6.3, putting it -223.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +16.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.63. The company has a valuation of $107.28 Million, with an average of 1.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 574.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ObsEva SA (OBSV), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give OBSV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.43.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) trade information

After registering a 1.04% upside on the day, ObsEva SA (OBSV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.11 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 7.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.8%, and -10.14% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -48.95%. Short interest in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) saw shorts transact 1.27 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.83, implying an increase of 557.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OBSV is trading +1335.9% off suggested target high and 105.13% from its likely low.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -41.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -30.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s Major holders

ObsEva SA insiders hold 5.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.11% of the shares at 50.93% float percentage. In total, 73 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sofinnova Investments, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.75 Million shares (or 9.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 4.59 Million shares, or about 9.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $11.37 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ObsEva SA (OBSV) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1,355,036 shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 57.9 Thousand, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about $147.06 Thousand.

