Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s traded shares stood at 1,092,215 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.5, to imply a decline of -3.49% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The YALA share’s 52-week high remains $11.88, putting it -13.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.26. The company has a valuation of $1.5 Billion, with an average of 1.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Yalla Group Limited (YALA), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YALA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11, implying an increase of 4.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YALA is trading +33.33% off suggested target high and -23.81% from its likely low.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 397.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“