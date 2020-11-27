Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s traded shares stood at 22,627,622 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.06, to imply a decline of -5.07% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The RIG share’s 52-week high remains $7.28, putting it -253.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $1.27 Billion, with an average of 61.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 29.69 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Transocean Ltd. (RIG), translating to a mean rating of 3.6. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 6 analyst(s) give RIG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.19.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

After registering a -5.07% downside on the day, Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.68-2 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 23.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 54.14%, and 168.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.2%. Short interest in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) saw shorts transact 123.93 Million shares and set a 4.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.06, implying a decline of-48.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.1 and $2.8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RIG is trading +35.92% off suggested target high and -95.15% from its likely low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Transocean Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares are +63.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -61.38% against 4.7%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 55.8% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 1.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $698.05 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $651.47 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $792Million for this quarter and $759Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -11.9% before falling -14.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 49.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.8% annually.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Transocean Ltd. insiders hold 5.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.07% of the shares at 52.06% float percentage. In total, 380 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 49.07 Million shares (or 7.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 44.56 Million shares, or about 7.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $35.95 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 16,544,084 shares. This is just over 2.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.28 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.64 Million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about $26.78 Million.

