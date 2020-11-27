Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s traded shares stood at 201,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.05, to imply an increase of 21.96% or $5.23 in intraday trading. The PLTR share’s 52-week high remains $29.75, putting it -2.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.9. The company has a valuation of $54.55 Billion, with an average of 100.26 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 57.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PLTR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.02.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14, implying a decline of-51.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLTR is trading -38.04% off suggested target high and -65.58% from its likely low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 7.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

