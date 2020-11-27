Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s traded shares stood at 2,011,295 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.76, to imply an increase of 3.84% or $1.36 in intraday trading. The KC share’s 52-week high remains $42.8, putting it -16.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.01. The company has a valuation of $8.01 Billion, with an average of 1.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.15.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

After registering a 3.84% upside on the day, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $37.40- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 1.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.86%, and 18.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 54.19%. Short interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) saw shorts transact 3.65 Million shares and set a 2.25 days time to cover.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 33.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited insiders hold 1.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.15% of the shares at 20.48% float percentage. In total, 161 institutions holds shares in the company, led by First Trust Advisors LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.35 Million shares (or 25.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $187.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Carmignac Gestion with 5.61 Million shares, or about 22.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $165.76 Million.

We also have First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF holds roughly 5,861,760 shares. This is just over 23.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $173.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.42 Million, or 5.68% of the shares, all valued at about $41.95 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“