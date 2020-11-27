Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s traded shares stood at 62,903,161 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.61, to imply an increase of 35.32% or $5.64 in intraday trading. The FSR share’s 52-week high remains $21.95, putting it -1.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.7. The company has a valuation of $6.06 Billion, with an average of 19.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Fisker Inc. (FSR), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FSR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.05.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24, implying an increase of 11.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FSR is trading +20.31% off suggested target high and 1.8% from its likely low.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -45.67% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 232% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

