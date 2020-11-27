Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s traded shares stood at 25,120,586 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.73, to imply an increase of 14.83% or $0.74 in intraday trading. The NNDM share’s 52-week high remains $6, putting it -4.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +91.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.51. The company has a valuation of $408.13 Million, with an average of 25.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.77 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NNDM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.08.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

After registering a 14.83% upside on the day, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.88-2 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 2.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.13%, and 43.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 126.48%. Short interest in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw shorts transact 7.47 Million shares and set a 0.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6, implying an increase of 4.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NNDM is trading +4.71% off suggested target high and 4.71% from its likely low.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 71.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Nano Dimension Ltd. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.41% of the shares at 8.41% float percentage. In total, 36 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 419.68 Thousand shares (or 4.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.2 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with 227.57 Thousand shares, or about 2.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $650.84 Thousand.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund holds roughly 150,000 shares. This is just over 1.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $330Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 132.92 Thousand, or 1.34% of the shares, all valued at about $304.39 Thousand.

