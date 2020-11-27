MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s traded shares stood at 3,415,449 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.5, to imply an increase of 0.4% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The MPLN share’s 52-week high remains $10.47, putting it -39.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +18.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.12. The company has a valuation of $5.21 Billion, with an average of 5.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MPLN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.09.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

After registering a 0.4% upside on the day, MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.93-5 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 5.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.19%, and -2.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.84%. Short interest in MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) saw shorts transact 11.34 Million shares and set a 2.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.5, implying an increase of 40% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MPLN is trading +46.67% off suggested target high and 33.33% from its likely low.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

