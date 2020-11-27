Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s traded shares stood at 1,560,309 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.11, to imply a decline of -10.63% or -$0.37 in intraday trading. The MDGS share’s 52-week high remains $5.15, putting it -65.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.83. The company has a valuation of $21.88 Million, with an average of 9.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.69 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Medigus Ltd. (MDGS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MDGS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) trade information

After registering a -10.63% downside on the day, Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.19-2 this Monday, Nov 23, jumping 25.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 53.96%, and 14.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.74%. Short interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) saw shorts transact 218.06 Million shares and set a 38.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $158.61, implying an increase of 5000% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $158.61 and $158.61 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDGS is trading +5000% off suggested target high and 5000% from its likely low.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s Major holders

Medigus Ltd. insiders hold 5.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.91% of the shares at 10.52% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 189.07 Thousand shares (or 2.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $260.92 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 50.61 Thousand shares, or about 0.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $69.84 Thousand.

