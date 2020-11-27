Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s traded shares stood at 13,506,961 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.13, to imply a decline of -19.39% or -$0.99 in intraday trading. The MARA share’s 52-week high remains $6.05, putting it -46.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +91.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $219.53 Million, with an average of 41.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MARA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

After registering a -19.39% downside on the day, Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.05-2 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 29.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 38.79%, and 55.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 386.57%. Short interest in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) saw shorts transact 6.05 Million shares and set a 0.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.5, implying an increase of 81.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.5 and $7.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MARA is trading +81.6% off suggested target high and 81.6% from its likely low.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 78.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 50% annually.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. insiders hold 14.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.23% of the shares at 7.24% float percentage. In total, 35 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 771.52 Thousand shares (or 1.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 434.49 Thousand shares, or about 0.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $851.6 Thousand.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“