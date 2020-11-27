Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s traded shares stood at 1,670,184 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.9, to imply a decline of -1% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The MGY share’s 52-week high remains $13.28, putting it -92.46% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.23. The company has a valuation of $1.73 Billion, with an average of 1.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.76 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MGY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

After registering a -1% downside on the day, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.14-3 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 3.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.58%, and 37.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.15%. Short interest in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) saw shorts transact 18.04 Million shares and set a 10.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.57, implying an increase of 9.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MGY is trading +59.42% off suggested target high and -13.04% from its likely low.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) shares are +24.32% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -106.67% against -35.2%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 120% this quarter before jumping 209.1% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -43.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $138.98 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $147.37 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $229.71 Million for this quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -39.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -82.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 46.69% annually.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation insiders hold 6.7% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.75% of the shares at 116.56% float percentage. In total, 251 institutions holds shares in the company, led by EnerVest Limited. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 34.89 Million shares (or 21.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $180.37 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 17.39 Million shares, or about 10.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $89.93 Million.

We also have Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds roughly 4,908,300 shares. This is just over 2.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.61 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.16 Million, or 2.51% of the shares, all valued at about $25.2 Million.

