Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s traded shares stood at 15,407,029 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.9, to imply a decline of -0.91% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The M share’s 52-week high remains $18.57, putting it -70.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.38. The company has a valuation of $3.37 Billion, with an average of 54.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 27.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Macy’s, Inc. (M), translating to a mean rating of 3.6. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 6 analyst(s) give M a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.08.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) trade information

After registering a -0.91% downside on the day, Macy’s, Inc. (M) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.40- this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 6.1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.56%, and 65.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.06%. Short interest in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) saw shorts transact 113.44 Million shares and set a 4.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.81, implying a decline of-28.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, M is trading +37.61% off suggested target high and -72.48% from its likely low.

Macy’s, Inc. (M) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Macy’s, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Macy’s, Inc. (M) shares are +72.96% up over the last 6 months. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -96.2% this quarter before jumping 81.8% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -30.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $6.47 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.16 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.34 Billion for this quarter and $3.01 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -22.3% before jumping 38.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -48.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -11.82% annually.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s Major holders

Macy’s, Inc. insiders hold 0.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.98% of the shares at 86.65% float percentage. In total, 519 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 45.87 Million shares (or 14.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $261.47 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Yacktman Asset Management Lp with 35.09 Million shares, or about 11.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $200.02 Million.

We also have AMG Yacktman Fd and AMG Yacktman Focused Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Macy’s, Inc. (M) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, AMG Yacktman Fd holds roughly 19,500,000 shares. This is just over 6.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $134.16 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9Million, or 2.9% of the shares, all valued at about $61.92 Million.

