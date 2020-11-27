Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s traded shares stood at 1,191,753 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.55, to imply an increase of 2.02% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The LKCO share’s 52-week high remains $1.75, putting it -218.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $111.71 Million, with an average of 1.89 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 696.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LKCO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

After registering a 2.02% upside on the day, Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.64 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 13.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 34.83%, and 10.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.09%. Short interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) saw shorts transact 427.82 Million shares and set a 0.61 days time to cover.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -162% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Luokung Technology Corp. insiders hold 36.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.14% of the shares at 15.93% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sicart Associates LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.21 Million shares (or 2.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.07 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 441.3 Thousand shares, or about 0.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $217.47 Thousand.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 185,822 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $81.76 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 91.8 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $43.68 Thousand.

