Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s traded shares stood at 6,767,444 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.83, to imply an increase of 6.97% or $0.77 in intraday trading. The LAC share’s 52-week high remains $16.97, putting it -43.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.92. The company has a valuation of $1.08 Billion, with an average of 4.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LAC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

After registering a 6.97% upside on the day, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.48- this Friday, Nov 27, jumping 4.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.2%, and 18.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 274.13%. Short interest in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) saw shorts transact 5.56 Million shares and set a 1.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.55, implying an increase of 6.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.6 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LAC is trading +43.7% off suggested target high and -35.76% from its likely low.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Lithium Americas Corp. insiders hold 32.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.17% of the shares at 24% float percentage. In total, 98 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.49 Million shares (or 2.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.34 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 1.08 Million shares, or about 1.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $12.29 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 2,568,020 shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.68 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 933.65 Thousand, or 1.01% of the shares, all valued at about $8.97 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“