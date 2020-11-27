Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s traded shares stood at 2,827,675 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.94, to imply a decline of -5.16% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The LQDA share’s 52-week high remains $12.1, putting it -311.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +9.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.65. The company has a valuation of $127.31 Million, with an average of 1.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 937.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Liquidia Corporation (LQDA), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LQDA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.36.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

After registering a -5.16% downside on the day, Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.42-1 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 14.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.02%, and -35.31% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -31.23%. Short interest in Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) saw shorts transact 1.5 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.33, implying an increase of 81.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LQDA is trading +104.08% off suggested target high and 36.05% from its likely low.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Liquidia Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) shares are -68.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.59% against 14%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 49.3% this quarter before jumping 23.1% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -92.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 34.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s Major holders

Liquidia Corporation insiders hold 20.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.73% of the shares at 54.95% float percentage. In total, 89 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canaan Partners VIII, LLC. As of Dec 30 this year, the company held over 2.92 Million shares (or 7.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.47 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 2.49 Million shares, or about 6.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $12.23 Million.

We also have Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Invesco Health Care Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1,159,013 shares. This is just over 3.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.76 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 740.87 Thousand, or 1.96% of the shares, all valued at about $4.1 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“