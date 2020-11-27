Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s traded shares stood at 2,711,575 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.93, to imply a decline of -2.13% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The KOS share’s 52-week high remains $6.79, putting it -251.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.5. The company has a valuation of $782.53 Million, with an average of 12.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KOS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.15.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

After registering a -2.13% downside on the day, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.26 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 13.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.62%, and 68.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.79%. Short interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) saw shorts transact 26.63 Million shares and set a 3.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.22, implying an increase of 15.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $3.15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KOS is trading +63.21% off suggested target high and -22.28% from its likely low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kosmos Energy Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares are +8.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1240% against 16.5%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -66.7% this quarter before jumping 18.8% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -47.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $258.26 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $247.48 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $460.21 Million for this quarter and $177.78 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -43.9% before jumping 39.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 40.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.8% annually.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 26, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.18, with the share yield ticking at 16.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Kosmos Energy Ltd. insiders hold 5.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.56% of the shares at 91.29% float percentage. In total, 210 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 60.81 Million shares (or 15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $59.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 51.95 Million shares, or about 12.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $50.68 Million.

We also have Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund holds roughly 12,093,252 shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.8 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.56 Million, or 2.85% of the shares, all valued at about $11.5 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“