Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s traded shares stood at 1,189,696 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.17, to imply a decline of -4.22% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The KXIN share’s 52-week high remains $13.4, putting it -86.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +94.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.4. The company has a valuation of $463.1 Million, with an average of 34.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KXIN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

After registering a -4.22% downside on the day, Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.19- this Monday, Nov 23, jumping 29.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 137.54%, and 51.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 282.35%. Short interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) saw shorts transact 299.61 Million shares and set a 26.49 days time to cover.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Kaixin Auto Holdings insiders hold 97.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.69% of the shares at 33.62% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by CSS LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 140.66 Thousand shares (or 0.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $80.18 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. with 100Thousand shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $57Thousand.

We also have JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Alternative Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund holds roughly 24,684 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.23 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.07 Thousand, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about $11.24 Thousand.

