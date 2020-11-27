IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s traded shares stood at 7,017,836 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.03, to imply an increase of 14.07% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The IZEA share’s 52-week high remains $3.13, putting it -203.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +93.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.07. The company has a valuation of $49.41 Million, with an average of 3.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IZEA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.02.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) trade information

After registering a 14.07% upside on the day, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.1 this Friday, Nov 27, jumping 7.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 34.58%, and 33.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 331.11%. Short interest in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw shorts transact 1.03 Million shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.75, implying a decline of-27.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.75 and $0.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IZEA is trading -27.18% off suggested target high and -27.18% from its likely low.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.83 Million for this quarter and $4.76 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -14.2% before jumping 15.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 57.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s Major holders

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. insiders hold 9.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.83% of the shares at 2.01% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 257.71 Thousand shares (or 0.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $256.53 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 190.78 Thousand shares, or about 0.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $189.9 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 172,428 shares. This is just over 0.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $196.57 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 150Thousand, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about $149.31 Thousand.

