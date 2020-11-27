India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC)’s traded shares stood at 1,275,948 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.46, to imply a decline of -1.35% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The IGC share’s 52-week high remains $4.5, putting it -208.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $60.15 Million, with an average of 2.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IGC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) trade information

After registering a -1.35% downside on the day, India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.77 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 17.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.87%, and 16.8% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 131.75%. Short interest in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) saw shorts transact 1.98 Million shares and set a 0.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.05, implying an increase of 108.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.05 and $3.05 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IGC is trading +108.9% off suggested target high and 108.9% from its likely low.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC)’s Major holders

India Globalization Capital, Inc. insiders hold 14.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.42% of the shares at 6.31% float percentage. In total, 28 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 515Thousand shares (or 1.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $535.6 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 470.43 Thousand shares, or about 1.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $489.25 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 454,110 shares. This is just over 1.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $272.01 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 172.3 Thousand, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about $206.76 Thousand.

