Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s traded shares stood at 3,998,677 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.19, to imply a decline of -2.66% or -$0.66 in intraday trading. The HYLN share’s 52-week high remains $58.66, putting it -142.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.5. The company has a valuation of $3.72 Billion, with an average of 5.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HYLN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.12.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

After registering a -2.66% downside on the day, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.30- this Monday, Nov 23, jumping 11.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.95%, and 9.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 142.14%. Short interest in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) saw shorts transact 8.59 Million shares and set a 1.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.5, implying an increase of 1.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HYLN is trading +11.62% off suggested target high and -9.05% from its likely low.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

