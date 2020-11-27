Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s traded shares stood at 43,545,673 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 6.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.14, to imply a decline of -4.62% or $0 in intraday trading. The GPOR share’s 52-week high remains $3.38, putting it -2314.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +14.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.12. The company has a valuation of $22.23 Million, with an average of 71.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR), translating to a mean rating of 3.6. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GPOR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.2.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) trade information

After registering a -4.62% downside on the day, Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.1601 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 13.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.47%, and -49.28% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -95.45%. Short interest in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) saw shorts transact 50.11 Million shares and set a 2.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.11, implying an increase of 692.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1 and $1.32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GPOR is trading +842.86% off suggested target high and 614.29% from its likely low.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gulfport Energy Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) shares are -90.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -113.89% against -35.2%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -183.3% this quarter before falling -160% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -42.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $190Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending December 01, 2020, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $224.23 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $285.18 Million for this quarter and $281.26 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -33.4% before falling -20.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -44.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -608.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s Major holders

Gulfport Energy Corporation insiders hold 10.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.18% of the shares at 61.63% float percentage. In total, 197 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 21.81 Million shares (or 13.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.49 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Firefly Value Partners, LP with 20.91 Million shares, or about 13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $11.02 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 8,791,764 shares. This is just over 5.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.25 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.16 Million, or 2.59% of the shares, all valued at about $4.53 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“