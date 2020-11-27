Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s traded shares stood at 3,224,138 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3, to imply an increase of 40.19% or $0.86 in intraday trading. The FTFT share’s 52-week high remains $3.74, putting it -24.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.42. The company has a valuation of $126.86 Million, with an average of 656.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 156.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FTFT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

After registering a 40.19% upside on the day, Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.28-8 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 8.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 44.93%, and 26.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 566.52%. Short interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw shorts transact 160.97 Million shares and set a 1.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.3, implying an increase of 376.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.3 and $14.3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTFT is trading +376.67% off suggested target high and 376.67% from its likely low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 94.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Future FinTech Group Inc. insiders hold 56.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.48% of the shares at 1.11% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 75.28 Thousand shares (or 0.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $164.86 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 64.96 Thousand shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $142.26 Thousand.

